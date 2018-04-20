A Realistically Stylized Fallout Pip-Boy 1.0 Prototype

While at Monsterpalooza, Tested editor Norman Chan met up with Quantum Creations FX founder Christian Beckman to take a look at the realistically stylized Fallout themed Pip-Boy 1.0 prototype piece that he and his team of prop and costume fabricators built from scratch. Quantum Creations FX has worked on films like Watchmen, Tron: Legacy, and The Hunger Games.
