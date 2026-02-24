The Rocky III Theme ‘Eye of the Tiger’ Played in the Recognizable Style of Dire Straits

Dutch musician Laszlo Buring, who performs flawless guitar song interpretations, played the highly upbeat Rocky III theme “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor in the incredibly recognizable style of Mark Knopfler. This mellower version evoked Dire Straits songs such as “Once Upon a Time in the West” and “Communiqué”, with a little bit of “Sultans of Swing” thrown in.

It’s not getting any easier, finding songs to give the Dire Straits style treatment, but I feel like I stumbled upon a nice one. A lot more laid back (except for the final solo) than the original…