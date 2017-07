Extinguished is a heartwarming short film, created by Ringling College of Art & Design students Ashley Anderson and Jacob Mann, about a man who risks it all for love. Each character in the film features a flame in their chest that acts as a physical representation of love. Those without love in their life only have an empty hole in their chest.

In a world where flames represent love, it’s easy to get your heart burned.

