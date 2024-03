Little Boy Is Overjoyed When Excavator Operator Fills His Toy Dump Truck With Dirt

A little boy dressed for cold weather bravely approached a giant excavator with his bright yellow toy dump truck, and at the invitation of the construction workers, set it on the ground before being pulled back by his mother. The excavator operator then, very carefully, filled the bed of the dump truck with dirt from the site. Like other kids before him, the little boy was absolutely overjoyed, as was the boy’s mother.

He couldn’t believe that a big car would play with him

via My Modern Met