Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Fascinating Video Tour of Every Location Mentioned in Songs by The Beatles Shown on a Map

by at on

Vanity Fair has put together a fascinating video tour showing every location mentioned in songs by The Beatles. Each place that’s put on the map includes an explanation as to song to which it refers and how far it is from the previous location. The band did a great deal of travelling across Europe, Asia and North America, but a number of their iconic songs refer directly their hometown of Liverpool. Among these songs are “Strawberry Fields Forever”, “Yellow Submarine” “Eleanor Rigby” and “In My Life”, just to name a few.

From Eleanor Rigby’s gravestone in Liverpool to Abbey Road in North London, see the locations behind The Beatles lyrics throughout England, France, Russia, India, the United States, and more countries, covering 25,510 miles around the world.




Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


Laughing Squid offers reliable, scalable and secure Managed WordPress hosting starting at $12/month. It includes email, free Jetpack Premium, daily backups, CDN and a free SSL certificate. We'll even migrate your site at no charge. The revenue from our hosting helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP