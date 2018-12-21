A Fascinating Video Tour of Every Location Mentioned in Songs by The Beatles Shown on a Map

Vanity Fair has put together a fascinating video tour showing every location mentioned in songs by The Beatles. Each place that’s put on the map includes an explanation as to song to which it refers and how far it is from the previous location. The band did a great deal of travelling across Europe, Asia and North America, but a number of their iconic songs refer directly their hometown of Liverpool. Among these songs are “Strawberry Fields Forever”, “Yellow Submarine” “Eleanor Rigby” and “In My Life”, just to name a few.

From Eleanor Rigby’s gravestone in Liverpool to Abbey Road in North London, see the locations behind The Beatles lyrics throughout England, France, Russia, India, the United States, and more countries, covering 25,510 miles around the world.