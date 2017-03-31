Event Sharing Service Upcoming.org Relaunches Four Years After Being Shut Down by Yahoo

In 2003 Andy Baio launched Upcoming.org, a service that makes it easy to share and discover events. In 2005 it was acquired by Yahoo, which then shut it down in 2013, deleting all of the data. Then in 2014 Andy bought the domain back from Yahoo and launched a Kickstarter to re-launch the service. Four years after it was originally retired, the new revived Upcoming.org is now live at Upcoming.org. Congrats Andy!

