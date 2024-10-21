Musician Plays Hilarious Song Covers As Eric Cartman From ‘South Park’

Fernando Ufret, a traveling musician from Puerto Rico who lives in Boston, performs hilarious guitar covers of rock and pop songs while singing like Eric Cartman from South Park. While Ufret actually has a beautiful voice of his own, his impression of Cartman is near-perfect. In fact, Ufret is raising funds to put out a whole album of these amusing covers.

Be Bart of History: Fund Fernando’s Cartman parody album

