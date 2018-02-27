The Spectacular Sight of an Entire Fireworks Display Being Deliberately Set Off All at Once

YouTubers Tom Scott and Matt Gray visited the legendary Titanium Fireworks in Bedford, Bedfordshire to sample some of their wares. While the team set up, Scott explained the safety precautions that are taken, the technology involved in creating such displays and how the industry has learned from past accidents. After that the team deliberately set off an entire fireworks display at once with spectacular results.

Human error has launched massive barrages of fireworks at the wrong time before. We’re doing it deliberately!

Scott and Gray also shared how they made the fireworks video while sitting on a park bench.