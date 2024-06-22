Speaking English Using German Grammar

Overlearner shared a humorous video in which he had a conversation with himself in English but in the very distinctive grammar used in German. The results are disconcertingly confusing, to say the least.

Native English speakers who study German frequently find themselves bamboozled by its confusing grammar rules. So what would happen if English speakers spoke English, but used German grammar and syntax to do it? Answer: everyone would be even more confused

He further explained that he did the best he could to translate the conversation so that it would capture his intentions.

It is obviously impossible to perfectly translate every word of one language into a different language, word for word, or to perfectly appropriate grammatical constructions from one language into another. I have tried here to create a translation of German that captures the right mix of authenticity, ridiculousness, and humour, while also trying to show what is happening in the German language when people speak it.

via Kraftfuttermischwerk