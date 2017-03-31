Laughing Squid

Empty Recycled Soda Cans Creatively Turned Into Robot Action Figures Using a Desktop CNC Machine

CNC product designer Apollo Crowe used a Carbide 3D‘s Nomad Pro desktop CNC machine to creatively turn a couple of recycled soda cans into awesome robot action figures that can kick and dance. Apollo shared his build process and design files on the Carbide 3D website.

Japanese Paper Craft was the initial inspiration for this project, and several years ago I adapted a Paper Robot design from paperrobots1999.com to fit onto an Aluminum can, this was before the Nomad and I had to print the design on Sticker Paper and then cut them with scissors. The Down side was that I could never cut them accurately or repeatably to confirm my design, so it got put in a project box and forgotten for 5 years. Now, with the Nomad, whose middle name is Accuracy and Repeatability, I can make Shiny Metal Robots all day long!

