The Empire State Building Pays Tribute to James Earl Jones With a Darth Vader Light Show

The always on-point Empire State Building in New York City paid tribute to the late, great James Earl Jones with a light show encompassing the entire building that featured his most famous voice character, Darth Vader from Star Wars.

May the Force be with you James Earl Jones

Star Wars Takeover

In March 2024, Star Wars did a complete takeover of the Empire State Building with an elaborate light show incorporating villains from all over the franchise, including Darth Vader.

The Empire State Building (ESB), in collaboration with Disney Consumer Products and Lucasfilm,…unveiled a Star Wars-themed, villains-inspired takeover for fans in New York City that featured a dynamic light show, immersive experiences for visitors, character appearances, and participation from actor Hayden Christensen in a morning lighting ceremony.