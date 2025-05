The Lyrics of Eminem’s Inimitable Song ‘Lose Yourself’ Recreated Using Lines From 331 Different Movies

Movie and video game reviewer Ross John Fearnley of The Unusual Suspect created an amazing mashup that recreates the inimitable Eminem song “Lose Yourself” using lines from 331 different movies.

In this video I edited 331 different films together to recreate the lyrics to ‘Lose Yourself’ by Eminem. His 2002 Oscar winning song from 8 Mile.