Wonderful Embroidered Composition Notebooks

Materials artist Candace Hicks crafts composition notebooks using canvas, needle, and thread. Not only does she create and embellish the cover of these classic notebooks, but she also includes hand-embroidered “written pages” within.

I taught myself to sew in order to create a series of artist’s books years ago. I was collecting coincidences from my reading, and I chose embroidery as a medium to present them in order to use a pun title, Common Threads. I liked the idea of creating a facsimile of an ordinary notebook in which the markings and the material were integrated into a single object. Presented as textiles, the books invite readers to reconsider the materiality and tactility of reading.