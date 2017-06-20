Two Elephants Quickly Spring Into Action to Rescue a Baby Elephant From Drowning

When a tiny baby elephant unexpectedly fell into the water during a poolside stroll at the Seoul Grand Park Zoo, the calf’s frantic adult walking companion and another nearby elephant sprung into quick collaborative action to rescue the little pachyderm from drowning. The two grown elephants entered confidently into the water and quickly walked the little one onto dry land. Another elephant in a separately fenced area, paced back and forth in frustration until the calf was brought to safety.

via Digg