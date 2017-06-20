Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Two Elephants Quickly Spring Into Action to Rescue a Baby Elephant From Drowning

by at on

Baby Elephant Rescue

When a tiny baby elephant unexpectedly fell into the water during a poolside stroll at the Seoul Grand Park Zoo, the calf’s frantic adult walking companion and another nearby elephant sprung into quick collaborative action to rescue the little pachyderm from drowning. The two grown elephants entered confidently into the water and quickly walked the little one onto dry land. Another elephant in a separately fenced area, paced back and forth in frustration until the calf was brought to safety.

via Digg


Related Laughing Squid Posts






  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.