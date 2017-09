A wild hungry elephant smells food in the pick-up truck, so it decides to swipe the truck bed topper off and grab some food.

While on a road in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Thailand , an unsuspecting driver was stopped by an enormous elephant who proceeded to knock the cap off the bed of his pickup truck to search the food the giant pachyderm had evidently smelled.

