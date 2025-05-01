Elaine’s Iconic ‘Seinfeld’ Dance Seamlessly Inserted Into Dancing Scenes From Other TV Shows and Movies

The Bell Brothers, who previously inserted Kevin McAllister into various Christmas shows and movies, created an amusing mashup that seamlessly integrates Elaine’s iconic dance moves from Seinfeld into dancing scenes in other TV shows, movies, and music videos.

The Bizarro Elaine Dance

The mashup includes footage from Rick Astley‘s “Never Gonna Give You Up” music video, Full House, Grease, The Office, The Addams Family, Reservoir Dogs, Arrested Development, and several others.

Elaine Dance Moves

Kevin McAllister Inserted Into Classic Christmas Movies

Kevin McCallister of ‘Home Alone’ Seamlessly Pops Into Scenes of Several Classic Christmas Movies
Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

