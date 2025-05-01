Elaine’s Iconic ‘Seinfeld’ Dance Seamlessly Inserted Into Dancing Scenes From Other TV Shows and Movies
The Bell Brothers, who previously inserted Kevin McAllister into various Christmas shows and movies, created an amusing mashup that seamlessly integrates Elaine’s iconic dance moves from Seinfeld into dancing scenes in other TV shows, movies, and music videos.
The Bizarro Elaine Dance
The mashup includes footage from Rick Astley‘s “Never Gonna Give You Up” music video, Full House, Grease, The Office, The Addams Family, Reservoir Dogs, Arrested Development, and several others.