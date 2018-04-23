Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) celebrates the signature filmmaking moves and flashy editing tricks used by director Edgar Wright in a compilation of his memorable movies. They feature his great use of pop culture references, cartoonish violence, and choreographed transitions.
