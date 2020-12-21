The Dazzling Array of Christmas 2020 Decorations That Light Up the Grand Homes of Dyker Heights, Brooklyn

Every year at Christmas, the residents of Dyker Heights, Brooklyn adorn their grand homes with festive lights and sparkling seasonal decorations that bring visitors from all over New York City (and the world) to this community in the southwest quadrant of the borough.

This merry tradition began sometime in the 1980s and has continued every year with professional light shows on every house in the neighborhood. Some houses are elaborately decorated, while others are quietly dazzling. This incredible annual light show has deemed the community as the “undisputed capital of Christmas pageantry”.

via Neatorama