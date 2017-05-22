Laughing Squid

Dwayne Johnson Turns Into the Superhero ‘Scorpio’ Whose Costume Design Skills Exceed His Powers

On the latest episode of Saturday Night Live host Dwayne Johnson reveals that he is a superhero named Scorpio, whose amazing costume design skills exceeded his mutant powers.

Scorpio

