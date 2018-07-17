Laughing Squid

Dungeons & Dragons Coloring Book

Dungeons & Dragons Adventures Outlined

Wizards of the Coast is publishing Dungeons & Dragons Adventures Outlined, a marvelous D&D coloring book featuring fantastic illustrations by Todd James (aka REAS).

The Dungeons & Dragons Adventures Outlined coloring book features fantastical designs and shows off classic monsters from the game as seen through the eyes of world renowned artist, Todd James. Color your way through each adventure with these delightful illustrations. This coloring book features unique designs including beholders, trolls, goblins, dragons, and more. Provides hours of creativity, fun, and relaxation.

The coloring book is available for pre-order on Amazon with a release date of August 21, 2018.

Ode to a Lich

Dungeons & Dragons Coloring Book

