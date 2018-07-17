Dungeons & Dragons Coloring Book

Wizards of the Coast is publishing Dungeons & Dragons Adventures Outlined, a marvelous D&D coloring book featuring fantastic illustrations by Todd James (aka REAS).

The Dungeons & Dragons Adventures Outlined coloring book features fantastical designs and shows off classic monsters from the game as seen through the eyes of world renowned artist, Todd James. Color your way through each adventure with these delightful illustrations. This coloring book features unique designs including beholders, trolls, goblins, dragons, and more. Provides hours of creativity, fun, and relaxation.