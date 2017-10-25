Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Amazing Dungeon Master Has Been Running a Dungeons & Dragons Campaign For 35 Years

by at on

Great Big Story traveled to London, Ontario to visit with Robert Wardhaugh, an amazing man who started his first game of Dungeons and Dragons in 1982 at the young age of 14. Wardhaugh has been the dungeon master of that exact same campaign for the past 35 years. He has built friendships with people from all over the globe and amassed an incredible collection of 20,000 figures and terrain pieces.

In 1982, when he was only 14 years old, Robert Wardhaugh sat down to play a game of Dungeons and Dragons. Thirty-five years later, that same game is still going strong. Based out of Wardhaugh’s basement in London, Canada, people from all around the country gather each week to join in the decades-long campaign. And with over 20,000 figurines and dozens of terrains, Wardhaugh keeps the game fresh and exciting, adding to the everlasting adventure.

Amazing Dungeon Master Has Been Running a Dungeons & Dragons Campaign For 35 Years


Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we may receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy