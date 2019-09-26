Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

An Adorable Duck Beak Shaped Dog Muzzle

by at on

Novelty company Hamilyedi is selling an absolutely adorable dog muzzle that’s shaped like a duck’s beak. This muzzle easily slips on to a dog’s head and turns his/her handsome muzzle into a true duckface. The muzzle is made of silicon with a quick release latch, is available in three sizes (small, medium and large) and comes in a variety of colors.

Unique design, keep your beloved little pet from biting, eating street food or licking wounds. Made of silicone. 100% safe, non-toxic, odorless and washable.

Dogs from all over the world are rocking this really cute species-bending look.

Duck Beak Dog Muzzle

via Sad and Useless





Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP | Advertise | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved