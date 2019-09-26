An Adorable Duck Beak Shaped Dog Muzzle

Novelty company Hamilyedi is selling an absolutely adorable dog muzzle that’s shaped like a duck’s beak. This muzzle easily slips on to a dog’s head and turns his/her handsome muzzle into a true duckface. The muzzle is made of silicon with a quick release latch, is available in three sizes (small, medium and large) and comes in a variety of colors.

Unique design, keep your beloved little pet from biting, eating street food or licking wounds. Made of silicone. 100% safe, non-toxic, odorless and washable.

Dogs from all over the world are rocking this really cute species-bending look.

via Sad and Useless