Thrilling POV Video Captures a Remote-Controlled RV Driving Off a Cliff

Matt Brown of Superfast Matt sent his non-functional, remote-controlled RV off a cliff and captured the entire event on several Insta360 X5 cameras for a unique real-time POV video.

My RV is so bad I can’t even really sell it. It won’t pass emission, so I can’t sell it as a running vehicle. And it would cost more time and money than I’m willing to put into it to get it to a condition where I would feel honest selling it to anyone but a scrapyard. But I have a YouTube channel and I can sell advertising, so I give you the last day of RV ownership brought to you by the new Insta360 X5

Brown strategically set up several cameras inside and outside RV. He also had a robotic controller that steered the vehicle and a few inanimate passengers along for the ride, including a mannequin named Brandi, a ham sandwich on the cutting board, and an anvil in the cupboard. He also put one airbag in the toilet and the other in the microwave.

I put five Insta360 cameras on and around the RV. I put one between the two front seats and one went in the back near Brandi and the ham sandwich. This is the major advantage of the 360 camera. I can get the mannequin, the airbag going off in the toilet the other airbag in the microwave, the ham, sandwich knives Lego RV and the anvil popping out of the cupboard all with one camera. Plus I can watch it all fly forward towards the front of the RV when it hits the ground.

via Tom Scott