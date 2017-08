Adventurous YouTuber and fighter pilot Linkerius created a great video last year where he demonstrated the effects of “Water vs Gravity” by pouring and drinking water while doing barrel rolls in his jet.

What we learn from this video:

Science is awesome.

Drinking water is healthy for you.

Pilots have a great view from their offices.

A post shared by Linkerius (@linkerius) on Jul 24, 2017 at 4:19pm PDT

A post shared by Linkerius (@linkerius) on Jul 22, 2017 at 1:15pm PDT

via Twisted Sifter