Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Artist Recreates Every Major Game of Thrones Death With Clever Hand-Drawn Flip Book

by at on

Austrian artist Hannes Sommer (a.k.a. “Hanso Art“) has released a one take video where he recreates every major death from the Game of Thrones television series with a very clever hand-drawn flip book.

Artist Recreates Every Major Game of Thrones Death With Clever Hand-Drawn Flip Book

A post shared by Hannes Sommer (@hansoart) on

via io9

Advertisements




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.