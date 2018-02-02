Dr. MegaVolt Interacts With a Super High Voltage Tesla Coil in Slow Motion

On a highly charged part six of their The Super Slow Show, Gavin Free and Dan Gruchy of The Slow Mo Guys teamed up with special guest Dr. Austin Richards (a.k.a. “Dr. MegaVolt“) to capture slow motion footage of the electrifying man interacting with a super high voltage Tesla coil using a variety of objects.
