A ‘Hole-y’ Electric Guitar That Looks Like It Was Made Out of Colorful Glazed Donuts

Russian luthier Artem Mayer of Copper Guitars built a hole-y Les Paul-style electric guitar that looks like it was made of scrumptious looking donuts. In reality, the donuts were actually carved into the wooden body of the guitar and then treated with vibrant colors to make them look real. Mayer also drew a hand grabbing a donut onto the guitar neck.

Today you will see an absolutely incredible Donut guitar in the style of Gibson Les Paul

Lori Dorn
Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

