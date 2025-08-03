A ‘Hole-y’ Electric Guitar That Looks Like It Was Made Out of Colorful Glazed Donuts

Russian luthier Artem Mayer of Copper Guitars built a hole-y Les Paul-style electric guitar that looks like it was made of scrumptious looking donuts. In reality, the donuts were actually carved into the wooden body of the guitar and then treated with vibrant colors to make them look real. Mayer also drew a hand grabbing a donut onto the guitar neck.

Today you will see an absolutely incredible Donut guitar in the style of Gibson Les Paul