Plastic Objects Repeatedly Rearrange Themselves on the Ocean Floor in the Colorful Animated Short ‘Donks’

“Donks”, by prodigious filmmaker Felix Colgrave, is a colorful, pre-rendered animation about used plastic objects that rearrange and reinvent themselves repeatedly while stranded on the ocean floor. The project took 16 months to finish. Colgrave stated that he was inspired to make this by his then two year old daughter and her belongings.

The name comes from a box of miscellaneous plastic objects my child has. Things that are not categorically blocks or figurines or anything describable. I referred to them as “gonks”, which was pronounced by my then-2-year-old as “donks”. Made by myself over 16 months…