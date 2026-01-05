WeRate Dogs Presents the Inspiring ‘Dogs of 2025’

Matt Nelson of WeRateDogs and filmmaker Cole Diepholz of VideoByPandy created a heartwarming compilation showcasing the lovable and inspiring “Dogs of 2025” and their amazing presence in people’s lives.

It’s true… the dogs were good again this year. Please enjoy this compilation of the funniest and most inspiring dogs of 2025

As in past years, this compilation highlights goofy dogs, dogs who look out for others, newly adopted dogs, dogs who play well with others, dogs who have been saved, and dogs who have saved lives. The compilation was accompanied by the acoustic soundtrack of “Flightless Bird, American Mouth” by Iron and Wine.