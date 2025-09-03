Dog With Cancer Checks Off Everything on Her Bucket List Before She Starts Chemotherapy

A beautiful pit bull named Lita, who was diagnosed with terminal lymphoma, enjoyed a bucket list of all her favorite things to do and eat before starting chemotherapy.

Her mom took the hardest news a pet parent can hear, and turned it into the most meaningful adventure

Lita’s human worked with Albert’s Dog Lounge, an elder dog rescue, and Czar’s Promise, which focuses on elder dog events, to provide Lita with the best day possible.

In honor of Lita, Albert’s Dog Lounge is partnering with Czar’s Promise to start Lita’s Wish. Through Lita’s wish, families will be given the opportunity to honor their beloved pets’ bonds by fulfilling a fun and meaningful bucket list to create meaningful memories.

This fun-packed day included a visit to the pet store, a custom “puppucino”, fireworks, ice cream, a visit to the beach, and even got her portrait done. Lita also got to ride in a boat, in a convertible, and on an airplane. And lots and lots of treats.