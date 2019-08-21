Dog Will Only Walk Backwards Through Doors

A big, beautiful black Labrador retriever named Max, who lives in a very loving home, has developed the strange habit of only walking backwards when going through doorways. According to his human, this habit developed when Max’s mother died. Aside from this little quirk, however, Max is a happy doggy.

Pooch Max, six, has been caught on camera shuffling backwards through doorways – much to the amusement of his owner, Melissa Fox, 28. His irrational fear seems to have begun when Max lost his mum earlier this year, Melissa and her family are determined to encourage Max to work through his phobias.