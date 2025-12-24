Determined Little Dog Doesn’t Let His Wheelchair Get in the Way of Playing in the Snow

An absolutely adorable Maltipoo named Tyrion doesn’t let his wheelchair get in the way of enjoying good things in life. According to his human Dagmar Gudmundsson, Tyrion loves to play in the snow.

Tyrion is this beacon of light and hope and positivity. What a good boy. It was a snowy couple of days and I could tell he was getting a bit antsy and wanted to move around a bit and do something fun. So, I pat down the snow so that he can have a blind to run through. As soon as I put him in his wheels and got him out there, he took to it so fast.

He also goes camping, hiking and paddle boarding with her.

We love getting out and going paddle boarding and going on boats and going camping. …

Gudmundsson says that no one should ever feel bad for a dog in a wheelchair.

If you’re walking around, you see a dog in a wheelchair, I promise you don’t need to feel bad for that dog. I guarantee that that is a well-loved, happy dog.

