Vocal Hound Dog Enjoys Crooning Along When His Human Plays ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ on Piano

An incredibly vocal coonhound named Goose enjoys crooning along whenever his human Ashton plays the piano, particularly when it’s “Bohemian Rhapsody”, his favorite song. Ashton amusingly believes that her dog is the reincarnation of Freddie Mercury because of his love for the song.

His all-time favorite is “Bohemian Rhapsody” that is the one we definitely do the most…I think Goose is the reincarnation of Freddie Mercury. I’m very encouraging of him being vocal when he’s talking he’s basically screaming at you with his singing voice it’s really long and drawn out and it’s all basically one sustaining note.

While Goose loves the piano and even the guitar, he doesn’t much care for other instruments.

When it comes to other instruments, he’s not a fan. I had gotten a trumpet for Christmas. Goose walked up next to me and I start trying to make noise. Je just looked at me like I had just murdered somebody. He immediately jumped off the couch started barking at the door.