Loving Human Replaces the Eye That Her Dog Lost to Cancer With an Adorable Stick-On Googly Eye

@thatgoldendoodle I think she likes it! ? Several weeks after Murphy had her eye removed the pathology came back and we found out she had a rare ocular malignant melanoma ? Murphy’s mass was very unusual because typically it’s in the vascular structure of the eye and although her’s originated there, it actually protruded around it which made identifying it on exam extremely difficult. The great news is it was fully contained within her eye and they had clear margins when they removed it ? We’ll get Murph checked every 6 months to make sure she remains healthy ?? For now she is living her best life and doesn’t miss the old eye at all! ? Shooting Stars – Bag Raiders

The loving human to an adorable goldendoodle named Murphy, replaced the dog’s missing eye with a stick-on googly eye. Murphy didn’t seem to mind it. In fact, she was able to prance around the house with the eye staying perfectly in place.

@thatgoldendoodle murphy is in her ?pirate? era It’s been a wild ride, but our girl is happy, healthy and healed and for that, we are extremely grateful ? ? Married Life (From “Up”) – Gina Luciani

Murphy had lost the eye to a rare ocular cancer, but luckily, the malignant melanoma was solely contained within the eye, so Murphy got a clean bill of health.

