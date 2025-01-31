Loving Human Replaces the Eye That Her Dog Lost to Cancer With an Adorable Stick-On Googly Eye
The loving human to an adorable goldendoodle named Murphy, replaced the dog’s missing eye with a stick-on googly eye. Murphy didn’t seem to mind it. In fact, she was able to prance around the house with the eye staying perfectly in place.
Murphy had lost the eye to a rare ocular cancer, but luckily, the malignant melanoma was solely contained within the eye, so Murphy got a clean bill of health.
Several weeks after Murphy had her eye removed the pathology came back and we found out she had a rare ocular malignant melanoma….The great news is it was fully contained within her eye and they had clear margins when they removed it.