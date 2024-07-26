Two Black Labradors Act As Greeters at the Historic Tewkesbury Abbey in Gloucestershire, England

A pair of very elegant black Labrador retrievers named Eric and Florence have joined the staff of the historic Tewkesbury Abbey in Gloucestershire, England as deputy vergers (caretakers). The dogs are also good at greeting visitors at the door and offering a therapeutic presence to those who may need it, as the Abbey is known as one of the largest parish churches in the United Kingdom.

They’ve been made deputy vergers at the historic building and have even been used as therapy dogs for some visitors.

