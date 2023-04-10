Long Distance Dog Besties Talk to Each Using FaceTime

Rollo and Sadie, a pair of canine best friends, adorably talked to each other using FaceTime when they were apart from one another. Rollo, who is a mix of Rottweiler and German Shepherd, whined at a high pitch, while Sadie, who is part Huskie, howled in response.
Sadie: Husky/Shepherd
Rollo: Rottie/Shepherd
Long distance besties
The pair, who used to live together, now maintain a long-distance relationship that their humans Kayla McTeer and Caitlin Banks keep going.
Here’s the other side of the conversation.
via Boing Boing