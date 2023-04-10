Long Distance Dog Besties Talk to Each Using FaceTime

Rollo and Sadie, a pair of canine best friends, adorably talked to each other using FaceTime when they were apart from one another. Rollo, who is a mix of Rottweiler and German Shepherd, whined at a high pitch, while Sadie, who is part Huskie, howled in response.

Sadie: Husky/Shepherd Rollo: Rottie/Shepherd Long distance besties

The pair, who used to live together, now maintain a long-distance relationship that their humans Kayla McTeer and Caitlin Banks keep going.

Here’s the other side of the conversation.

via Boing Boing