Doctor Strange Hilariously Edited Into a Waterpark

I took every shot from behind-the-scenes featurettes where Dr. Strange is in front of a greenscreen, and edited him into a waterpark. pic.twitter.com/kiD8JTZLgH — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) May 15, 2018

Internet humorist Jesse McLaren used green screen footage of Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange and hilariously edited one of Marvel‘s most powerful sorcerers into a waterpark. Stephen Strange slips and slides all over the place, instead of fighting the villains that threaten Earth’s very existence.