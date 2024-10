Cat Scratches Table Fan Like a DJ Scratching a Record

A tabby cat named Ashford Squirrel, who lives in Brooklyn with his filmmaking human Josh Feezer, amusingly stopped and restarted the blade of a tableside fan, which sounded a lot like a DJ scratching a record. The noise was loud enough to wake Josh and his partner up early in the morning.

This is why we don’t get sleep at our house. Ash the cat passing time one morning in Brooklyn, DJ’ing on a fan!