Luke Skywalker Becomes Dirk Lasermaster: The Last Laser Master in Hilarious Star Wars Music Video

Luke Skywalker takes on enemies with an extra long lightsaber as Dirk Lasermaster: The Last Laser Master in a hilarious Star Wars: Return of the Jedi music video by the Auralnauts. The catchy song, from their full “The Last Laser Master” saga, is available to purchase from iTunes and Bandcamp.
