Intricate Designs Made From Simple Household Items

Artist Adam Hillman, who previously arranged candy and other items into visually pleasing colors and geometric shapes, has continued refining his unique craft with intricately designed geometric patterns made out of simple household items. Included in this list are paper clips, cotton swabs, crayons, colored pencils, and various forms of food.