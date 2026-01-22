Demon Baby Doll Synthesizers by Moon Armada

Inventive musician Honest Kevin of Moon Armada quite amazingly incorporates digital synthesizers into baby dolls, using their severed heads or entire bodies to incorporate interactive sound. These dolls are then given unique makeovers, transforming them from innocent toys to tiny demons with glowing eyes.

Audible Art Toys

New York City multi-instrumentalist Erica Mancini of La Banda Chuska is known for her use of these wild creations. According to Laughing Squid friend Rob Schmitt, her performances are amazing.

…She picked up this plastic baby doll with buttons and switches all over it and destroyed the house playing Baby with her braids flying about.

Other Moon Armada Creations

Thanks Rob Schmitt!