The Deepest Fish Ever Captured on Video





Researchers at The University of Western Australia filmed the sight of a previously unseen snailfish species at more than 8 kilometers (5 miles) underwater in the Izu-Ogasawara Trench south of Japan. These fish, which included a juvenile, are of the genus Pseudoliparis and are considered to be the deepest fish ever captured on video.

