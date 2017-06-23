Laughing Squid

Deeper Underground, A Striking Film Showcasing the Distinctive Tunnels of the London Tube System

Deeper Underground, a short film by Guus ter Beek and Tayfun Sarier of In Return is a really striking film that offers a first person view that showcases the distinctive tunnels and wondrous geometry of The London Underground tube system.

The infinite tunnels pull us in with their symmetry. The ceiling lights guide our eyes to the horizon. The tiles and posters form patterns that please the eye. The echoes of rushing crowds, a flickering light, a train zooming by.

