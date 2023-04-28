Debunking Common Misconceptions About Animals

Justin Dodd of Mental Floss debunks dozens of common misconceptions about 64 different animals. These myths include toads and warts, lemmings jumping en masse, the four stomachs of a cow, a sloth’s laziness, elephant‘s fear of mice, and a indiscriminating appetites of goats, to name a few.

Cows DON’T have four stomachs, toads CAN’T give you warts, and pigs DON’T sweat a lot. Yeesh, that’s a lot of negatives. But those are just three of dozens of misunderstood facts about animals we’re going to be sharing today. From dogs to ostriches to lemmings, let’s get into it.