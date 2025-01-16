Three Compilations That Capture the Unique Charm and Wit of Visionary Director David Lynch

With the sad news regarding the untimely death of the great David Lynch on January 16, 2025, it seemed only fitting to share several compilations by ingaybows, cosmavoid, and DJ Spoon Goon that show just how uniquely funny, charming and caring this visionary director was all throughout his life.

David Lynch being a madman for a relentless 8 minutes and 30 seconds…David Lynch melting my heart for three minutes straight

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

Recent Posts