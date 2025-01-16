Three Compilations That Capture the Unique Charm and Wit of Visionary Director David Lynch

With the sad news regarding the untimely death of the great David Lynch on January 16, 2025, it seemed only fitting to share several compilations by ingaybows, cosmavoid, and DJ Spoon Goon that show just how uniquely funny, charming and caring this visionary director was all throughout his life.

David Lynch being a madman for a relentless 8 minutes and 30 seconds…David Lynch melting my heart for three minutes straight