Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics Explains How the Intro to ‘Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)’ Came to Be

While performing at the Other Songs show at the London Palladium, musician Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics shared with the audience how the iconic intro to “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” came to be. It all started with just two beats and an old synthesizer.

I had these two beats going on and then I started to play on a Roland sh1 which is our only synthesizer, monophonic and I started to play this thing…So this was going round and round and she was getting more and more excited and just out of her mouth she just came out with “sweet dreams are made of this” and started to sing that.