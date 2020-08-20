Dancers Attempt to Stand Upright on a Giant Rotating Platform in a Marvelously Choreographed Performance

In the Yoann Bourgeois performance entitled “Celui Qui tombe”, performers dressed in casual clothing appear to have just found themselves upon a giant rotating platform that keeps threatening to throw them off balance. While each person appears to independently attempt to stand upright against the grain of the spin, the dance is actually marvelously choreographed and the soundtrack of the classic Frank Sinatra song “My Way” makes it all too perfect.

This performance was part of the 2016 “Tanz im August” Festival in Berlin, Germany.

via Born In Space