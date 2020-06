A very well mannered mini-dachshund named Dixie wiped her wet feet on the doormat before coming inside after watching her human do the same. Dixie had been outside in the wet grass with her canine siblings and was pretty messy when she entered.

Our dogs love to run around in the grass and got very wet as a result. Dixie, our little miniature dachshund, always wipes her paws when they are wet even after a bath.

via David Calkins