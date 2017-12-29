Dabchick the Puppet Bird Reenacts His Elaborate Racing Dream to Explain Why He Wet the Bed

You are Chip Jackson are you not and I’m like yeah cuz it’s a dream and I really don’t know any better …So I flippin’ well book it you know partly because I’m Chris Jackson world renowned undefeated race-ist but mainly because I know the sooner I cross the finish line the sooner I can have a good old…

In an episode of the very talented puppeteer Barnaby Dixon ‘s humorous series about puppet Dabchick . The titular bird awakes to find out that he’s wet the bed and explains this messy faux pas by reenacting the elaborate dream he had the night before . It seems Dabchick was running in a race but his name was Chris/Chip/Chuck Jackson and he really had to urinate, so he ran as quickly as possible so that he could then relieve himself. Upon winning he was waylaid by a well-wishing coach until he finally put his foot down and found a place to pee. And that’s when Dabchick woke up.

