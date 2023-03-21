An Adorable Cup Noodles Instant Ramen Cat Bed

Online pet retailer Happy & Polly are selling an adorable and comfy-looking cat bed that’s shaped like Cup Noodles instant ramen. The side and the top exterior are decorated with words and pictures describing the soup inside. The interior features a luxuriously soft place for kitty to rest. It has a removable pillow and the entire bed is machine washable.

Designed to look like ramen noodles and filled with soft polyester cotton to provide maximum comfort and warmth to your furry friend. The soft pillow can be removed from the bed if cleaning is needed.

via Technabob